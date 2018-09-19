Home Cities Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president N Sai Balaji meets Arvind Kejriwal

In a press statement issued by him, Balaji said he apprised the chief minister of the campus violence and the conduct of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Published: 19th September 2018 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

(From left at the back) Amutha Jayadeep (joint secretary), Sarika Chaudhary (vice-president) Aejaz Ahmed Rather (general secretary) and N. Sai Balaji (president) celebrate their victory in JNUSU polls with supporters. (EPS | Parveen negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Newly elected Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president N Sai Balaji met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday and discussed several issues pertaining to the varsity.

In a press statement issued by him, Balaji said he apprised the chief minister of the campus violence and the conduct of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

"ABVP's rising terror and violence in JNU on students and inaction of JNU VC against these ABVP students involved in campus violence and how they are being shielded was briefed to the CM," he said.

According to the statement, the chief minister has asked students to be united.

"He said the present regime is taking inspiration from Hitler and trying to muzzle and annihilate democracy.

He felt inspired when I told him how we are resisting this regime, violence through massive unity, night vigils, protests, peace marches," Balaji said.

In the recent JNUSU poll, a united front of Left student groups won all four central seats defeating the ABVP by huge margins.

