NSUI protest to demand legal action against DUSU President over 'fake documents' for DU admission

Basoya, presidential candidate of right-wing affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), was recently elected as the DUSU President.

Published: 19th September 2018 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

ABVP's panel's newly elected DUSU President Ankiv Basoya 3rd R Shakti Singh Vice President and Joint Secretary Jyoti Choudhary L celebrate after DUSU Election Result 2018 in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The row over newly elected Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Ankiv Basoya's ''fake documents'' to seek admission in the Delhi university led to an uproar in the varsity with National Students' Union of India (NSUI) holding a protest on Wednesday, demanding a legal action against him.

Basoya, presidential candidate of right-wing affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), was recently elected as the DUSU President.

NSUI has submitted a complaint to the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University and SHO of Maurice Nagar Police Station regarding the ''fake admission'' of ABVP's presidential candidate, demanding a legal action against him for cheating the Delhi university administration and its students.

The protesting students also alleged that there was malfunctuning of EVMs during DUSU polls.

Outgoing DUSU vice-president Kunal Sehrawat from NSUI said, '' We have submitted a memorandum to the Vice Chancellor, DSW (Dean Student's Welfare) as well as the election officer so that ambiguities regarding the polls as well as Basoya's admission can be clarified.

'' Shauryaveer Singh, National Secretary NSUI incharge Telangana said, ''there were instances of votes being given on 10 ballots against the 8 candidates.

'' He also alleged that the counting of votes was stopped thrice mid-way while adding that there was a delay in the announcement of the election results.

