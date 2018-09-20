Home Cities Delhi

Police officer booked for allegedly raping woman in Delhi

The woman had filed a complaint against the officer in July and alleged that she came in contact with him after the death of her husband.

Published: 20th September 2018 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 02:12 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An assistant commissioner of police has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said Thursday.

The woman had filed a complaint against the officer in July and alleged that she came in contact with him after the death of her husband, who was a criminal, they said.

The officer identified as Ramesh Dahiya was posted as the station house officer at Sadar Bazar Police Station here.

He was recently promoted to the rank of the ACP, they added. Police have registered a case against Dahiya and further investigation is underway, they added.

