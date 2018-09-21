11-year-old raped in Delhi hospital by housekeeping staff

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A 11-year old girl, a patient in a Delhi hospital, was allegedly raped by the hospital's housekeeping staff in Delhi's Rohini area on Friday morning.

The accused has been arrested.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the KN Katju Marg Police Station.

The girl was admitted to the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESI) Hospital on September 13, and was undergoing medical treatment.