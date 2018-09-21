Home Cities Delhi

11-year-old raped in Delhi hospital by housekeeping staff

The girl was admitted to the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESI) Hospital on September 13, and was undergoing medical treatment.

Published: 21st September 2018 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A 11-year old girl, a patient in a Delhi hospital, was allegedly raped by the hospital's housekeeping staff in Delhi's Rohini area on Friday morning.

The accused has been arrested.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the KN Katju Marg Police Station.

The girl was admitted to the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESI) Hospital on September 13, and was undergoing medical treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Minor rape 11-year-old rape delhi hospital rape delhi hospital minor rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro