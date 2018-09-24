Panic in Delhi's Azadpur metro station as monkey wanders in

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A monkey wandered into an underground metro station on the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro, causing unease among passengers on Monday.

Causing panic among the commuters, the monkey entered Azadpur Metro Station at around 11:30 am. The new station building is underground and has an interchange facility with its old station, a senior DMRC official said.

A video of the monkey climbing an escalator was widely shared on social media platforms. Not causing any harm to anyone soon the authorities took notice and the animal was whisked away by the DMRC and CISF staff posted there.

Watch video of monkey riding the escalator

Meanwhile, on Sunday a bird reportedly collapsed on the tracks at a different metro station was rescued by wildlife conservation NGO and is kept under medical observation. The DMRC officials believe that the Indian cormorant might have wandered out of the Okhla Bird sanctuary located close to the Kalindi Kunj metro station. The Indian Cormorant is found mainly along the inland waters of the Indian subcontinent, extending. A team of two rescuers were sent to the spot with necessary equipment. They shifted the bird to a transport container and rushed to a recovery facility.