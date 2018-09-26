Home Cities Delhi

Delhi will apply reservation in promotion soon: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam​

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam told IANS that the court verdict will also reduce frustration among the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Supreme Court (Photo| File/PTI)

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on promotion in service to SCs and STs, the Delhi government on Wednesday said it will soon incorporate the reservation benefit in its promotion policy.

"The Delhi government welcomes the verdict. The court, by removing the three conditions in its 2006 order, has facilitated the promotion process for SCs/STs," Gautam said.

"People from these communities were struggling to get promotions. The verdict has cleared the path. Now, the frustration among them will go away and they will be able to work with their full heart and efficiency."

Gautam said that he will soon direct all Delhi departments to make a list of people awaiting promotions.

"The Delhi government will follow the apex court verdict and apply reservation in promotions," he said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the state does not have to collect quantifiable data on the backwardness of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to extend them reservation in promotions in government services.

A five-Judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra gave this ruling after hearing the Centre's plea for reconsideration of its 2006 judgment that stipulated quantifiable data on the SCs/STs for considering them for reservation in promotions.

The top court's 2006 judgment, also known as Nagaraj case, had said: "... state will have to show in each case the existence of compelling reasons, namely backwardness, the inadequacy of representation and overall administrative efficiency, before making provision for reservation in promotions."

