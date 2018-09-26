Home Cities Delhi

Nine injured after three-storeyed building collapses in Delhi's Ashok Vihar 

A call about the incident was received at 9.25 AM and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot near Sawan Park, an officer said.

Rescue work being done in Sawan Park, Ashok Vihar Phase 3, New Delhi where a multi story residential building collapsed this morning (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A three-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar Wednesday, injuring at least nine people, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Nine people injured in the incident were rushed to a hospital, the officer added.

Further details are awaited.

Two teams of NDRF were mobilised for rescue operations, a NDRF spokesperson said 

