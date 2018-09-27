Home Cities Delhi

Ashok Vihar building collapse: North Delhi civic body terminates contract of engineer, suspends two

The building collapsed Wednesday, three weeks after the 20-year-old structure was inspected by a municipal team following complaints, according to police.

Published: 27th September 2018 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue workers carry out the operation after a three-storey building collapsed at Ashok Vihar in northwest Delhi Wednesday September 26 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation discontinued the contract of an engineer while suspended two others in connection with the collapse of a five-storey "weak" building in Ashok Vihar in which seven people perished, officials said Thursday.

While an executive engineer and an assistant engineer have been suspended, the contract of a junior engineer has been terminated, according to an official order.

The building collapsed Wednesday, three weeks after the 20-year-old structure was "inspected" by a municipal team following complaints, according to police.

"Under the orders of the competent authority, Rajesh Sharma, Executive Engineer (M)-II/Keshav Puram Zone is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry against him," said the order issued by the NDMC's Vigilance Department.

The order issued late Wednesday also said that he will be paid subsistence allowance during the suspension period as admissible under the rules.

"Under the orders of the competent authority, Abhay Jain, Assistant Engineer (Civil) presently posted in the office of EE (M)-II Keshav Puram Zone is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry against him," said another order issued by the NDMC's Vigilance Department.

The area falls under the Keshav Puram Zone of the BJP-led civic body.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta had visited the accident site at Sawan Park Wednesday.

Gupta had ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident, saying "strict action" will be taken against the guilty.

While police claimed that the building was inspected 20 days ago following complaints to the municipal body that it was in "dangerous" condition, the NDMC claimed that the building was not declared "dangerous" and it had not received any complaint against it.

The civic body, however, admitted that the building was about 20-25 years old and its structure was "weak" and in a "deteriorated condition" while asserting that no new construction activity or construction material was found at the site.

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, and police registered a case under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), punishable with a maximum jail term of 10 years, against the owner Dharmender, his business partner Sachin and Sachin's father Roshan Lal, who had rented out the building in Ashok Vihar.

All the accused are on the run.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Vihar Building Collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Salman Khan: 'Loveratri' was a lovely title
Gallery
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others