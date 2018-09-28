Home Cities Delhi

Air hostess suicide: Delhi High Court rejects in-laws' anticipatory bail

Anissia Batra's family has alleged that it was a case of murder even as the police registered a suicide case on July 15.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the in-laws of an air hostess who fell to her death from the terrace of her home here.

Justice Mukta Gupta rejected the bail plea R.S. Singhvi and his wife Sushma.

The court order came after observing Delhi Police's statement that the Singhvi couple had extended support to their son in harassing Anissia.

"From the documents placed on record, particularly the supplementary statement of the father of Anissia, the WhatsApp messages and email to counsel, the continuous course of harassment and torture to the deceased is evident," the court said.

"Further, as noted from the supplementary statement of the father of the deceased, there was clear demand of Rs 10 lakh. Hence this court does not find it to be a fit case to grant of anticipatory bail to the petitioners."

Anissia Batra's husband Mayank Singhvi was arrested on July 16. On July 23, Justice Gupta granted interim protection to Mayank Singhvi till August 2.

Batra's family has alleged that it was a case of murder even as the police registered a suicide case on July 15.

The victim fell off the terrace of her home in Panchsheel Park in south Delhi on July 13. The FIR said the woman was assaulted ever since her marriage in February 2016.

