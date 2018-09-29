Home Cities Delhi

Man in Delhi held for killing wife's lover

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man was held here on Friday after he killed his wife's lover, a few days after she abandoned him, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said the matter was reported to the police from north Delhi's Swaroop Nagar.

"We were informed that a scuffle between two men led to the murder of one," the police officer said.

The accused's wife had a relationship with Mohan, a tailor.

About five days ago, she left her husband's home, along with their kids, to live with Mohan.

"Her husband, Amarnath went there and got into a scuffle with Mohan last (Thursday) night.

"He hit his head against a slab," the officer said, adding he was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Amarnath and his wife have been married for the last 16 years. They have five children.

