Young man in Delhi held for robbing, killing nonagenarian relative

Accused Firoz had taken away the gold earrings and silver bangles of the 97-year-old who was his distant relative.

Published: 29th September 2018 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A young man has been arrested on the charge of robbing and then strangling a nonagenarian relative found dead a day after she went missing here, police said on Friday.

Accused Firoz had taken away the gold earrings and silver bangles of the 97-year-old who was his distant relative, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said.

Nathia was found lying unattended 10 km from her residence on Tuesday, a day after she was reported missing. She was declared brought dead at the hospital.

A post-mortem revealed that she was strangled.

Her son Babu Ali had earlier filed a police complaint on Monday that his mother was last seen with their distant relative Firoz, 22.

The earrings and bangles were seized from Firoz's possession, police claimed.

Delhi nonagenarian Delhi nonagenarian killing

Comments

