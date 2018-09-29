Young man in Delhi held for robbing, killing nonagenarian relative

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A young man has been arrested on the charge of robbing and then strangling a nonagenarian relative found dead a day after she went missing here, police said on Friday.

Accused Firoz had taken away the gold earrings and silver bangles of the 97-year-old who was his distant relative, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said.

Nathia was found lying unattended 10 km from her residence on Tuesday, a day after she was reported missing. She was declared brought dead at the hospital.

A post-mortem revealed that she was strangled.

Her son Babu Ali had earlier filed a police complaint on Monday that his mother was last seen with their distant relative Firoz, 22.

The earrings and bangles were seized from Firoz's possession, police claimed.