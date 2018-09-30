Domestic help in Delhi accuses Army Major of raping her, killing her husband

By ANI

NEW DELHI: An Army Major has been booked for allegedly raping his domestic help in southwest Delhi on a day in July when husband committed suicide, the police said Sunday.

The woman, however, has alleged that her husband was killed by the Army Major and his relative.

According to police, a case has been registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station on September 25, based on a complaint filed by the woman.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that she was raped by the Major on July 12.

The same day her husband allegedly killed himself, a senior police officer said.

She alleged that after sending her husband out for some work, the Army Major had called her to his room.

On refusing, he slapped her, dragged her to his room and raped her, he said.

When her husband returned, he saw the Army Major misbehaving with her, following which the two had a quarrel and the accused even threatened to kill him, the officer said.

It was also alleged that the Army Major had threatened her with dire consequences if she doesn't obey him and told anyone about the incident.

During investigation, it was learnt that the woman's husband had committed suicide in the servant quarter where they used to reside, the police officer said, adding the woman was working at the Major's house even after the alleged rape incident.

A case has been registered, police said, adding the matter is being probed.