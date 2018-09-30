Self-styled Godman arrested for raping woman in Delhi

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a self-styled godman, spiritual healer on Sunday for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman in Janakpuri.

According to police, the said spiritual healer was identified as 40-year-old Hari Narayan, and the victim teacher's colleague was also arrested today.

Delhi Police had filed an FIR against a self-styled spiritual healer (Baba) for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman at his Ashram in Janakpuri after DCW took up the matter to the police.

According to Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), the woman had approached the DCW with her complaint through an email and the commission took up the matter and accordingly the FIR was registered at Janakpuri Police Station on Friday.

One of the accomplice of the Baba had been arrested earlier, while the colleague and the Narayan were evading the police before they were held today.

According to the victim, she was allegedly raped inside the ashram by the said Baba and molested by his accomplice on the pretext of healing after being made to eat allegedly laced food items, the victim told DCW.

She in her complaint informed the commission that she started teaching in a leading school in Delhi NCR where she met a senior from her college, who was also a teacher in the same school and introduced her to the spiritual healer Baba in Janakpuri The incident took place on July 10 this year , the sources said.

The colleague influenced the girl on benefits of the healing by Baba for body and soul by narrating her experience.

She convinced the complainant and took her to the Ashram and introduced her to Baba's secretary who engaged the survivor in an intense conversation lasting several hours which left the survivor exhausted mentally and physically.

Later, she was asked to rest in a room wherein the secretary would perform some process for her healing and later the spiritual healer would perform some kriya to open a body 'chakra' after which she was allegedly sexually abused by him, she told DCW.