A taste of North East

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

Away from the hustle bustle of the Lok Sabha elections, over a 100 students of Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, Hajipur came together and organized a day-long food festival recently. The mega event brought forward the distinct flavours from the states of Mizoram and Tripura.

Sitesh Srivastav, who is a renowned food-buff and the principal of the institute, inaugurated the food festival. He said what makes the cuisines of Mizoram, Tripura and other states of north east India special is its traditional style of serving as well as cooking. Srivastav said, “Paanch Phoron Jorkan is one of the famous traditional foods of Mizoram that keeps a person feel rejuvenated for a few hours. It is one of the favourite food items preferred by children and youngsters.”

He added that Apong, Muya-Awandru and boiled Hilsa fish of Tripura are in high demand across the global. “Tripura’s Gudak is prepared by Bamboo shoots and it has now got an intercontinental demand because of its aroma and state,” Srivastav said. During the course of the food festival, he offered a few pointers to those present laying emphasis on a few eating habits that have crept into modern day life. Srivastav said that food must be chewed properly in order to help better digestion. Often people tend to gulp down food in a hurry, which leads to major health issues in the long-run.

Sumit Chatterjee, Head of department and senior food research faculty, said alu-barbatti and baigun shutki of Mizoram are the most favoured items among youngsters. Students said that cuisine of Tirpura and Mizoram were selected for this food fest keeping their traditional popularity and demand in mind.