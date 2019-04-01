Home Cities Delhi

AAP files complaint with Election Commission on 'NaMo TV'

AAP alleged that BJP, by launching 'NAMO TV', has defied the cardinal principle of 'Level Playing Field' for all the political parties.

Published: 01st April 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) raising concern over the recently launched 24-hour television channel "NAMO TV".

"Can permission be granted to a party to have their own TV channel even after model code of conduct (MCC) is enforced? If no permission was sought by ECI then what action has been taken?" AAP legal cell member Mohd Irshad stated in his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner.

AAP alleged that BJP, by launching 'NAMO TV', has defied the cardinal principle of 'Level Playing Field' for all the political parties.

"Who will monitor the contents of the telecast? Did BJP approach the Media Certification committee established to certify the contents of the telecast and cost of the telecast? If not why show cause not issued for the violation of MCC? AAP asked the Election Commission.

The model code of conduct came into force on March 10, after the EC announced the schedule for 17th Lok Sabha elections.

The election will be held in seven phases - from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NAMO TV Model Code of Conduct Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections Aam Aadmi Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp