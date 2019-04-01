Home Cities Delhi

AAP workers reach out to Metro commuters

AAP volunteers on Sunday reached outside a Metro station to hand over letters from Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal to commuters on the issue of full statehood.

Published: 01st April 2019

Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai with AAP workers during the launch of the Delhi statehood campaign on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

The campaign was launched at the Rajiv Chowk station of the Delhi Metro and would soon cover all other metro stations in the city, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said.

Rai claimed that the people of Delhi pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore as Income Tax and receive only Rs 325 crore from the Centre.

“Once Delhi becomes a full state, it would get Rs 60,000 crore, which can be used in so many development projects,” he said.

The money will be used to build new schools and colleges in Delhi, Rai said. “Police will also come under the government and we will ensure safety of women.”

The ruling AAP in the city is fighting the Lok Sabha election on the agenda of granting full statehood to Delhi. 

AAP volunteers were present at all eight gates of the Rajiv Chowk Metro station. They urged the Metro commuters to support the AAP for the cause of the full statehood movement of their party.

The AAP’s women’s wing will be extensively involved in this campaign. AAP Mahila Shakti president Richa Pandey Mishra and other senior party members will be overseeing the campaign.

Later, AAP leaders told the media that this campaign will be further spread to other Metro stations in Delhi. “Why Delhi needs full statehood will be the message delivered to the passengers. We will also ask them for their cooperation in the movementt,” an AAP leader said.

With over 200 stations under its network, the DMRC sees several lakhs of commuters daily taking Metro rides. 

