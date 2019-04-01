Blooms announce the bounty of Spring

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

AS the city sheds the last remnants of dark winter days and nippy mornings, spring rolls into the city with its first flush of the verdant display. Bees and butterflies flutter atop fresh Sun Roses, resplendent mauve Ageratums, and the majestic Spider Lily, as crisp Spring breeze welcomes the new summer sun. The Korean Cultural Center has a special way of celebrating this. It’s through its vibrant floral art displays with the message of ‘saving nature’, as part of an exhibition Urban Garden.

The artists belong to the flower arrangement class of the centre. 21 of them are presenting their works this year. After taking lessons on floriculture, they developed their own designs for this showcase. It was a three-month-long exercise wherein they all spent time conceiving the idea, formulating it in depth and then executing the plan. They laid their hands on everything that came their way, from fragile dry leaves to sturdy PVC films. Fruits, cotton, wool threads… the entire diversity of material resource came into play to present this flower power exhibition. “Humans today are engaged and engrossed in electronics and gadgets far too much and the idea of urbanisation is harming nature to an extent where the need for balance has become urgent. It’s important to pro-actively contribute to nature that we all consume so much from,” says Mi Ryung Maeng, the teacher assisting the class.

The class comprised artists such as Kwang Eun Kim, Ritu Bhatiani, Sarah Jung, Jungae Kim, Hyeon Suk Kwon, Hee Jung Lee, Soojin Kim, Sung Yee Du and several others. One of them was artist Miwon Park who has been living in Delhi for 18 years and has grown to admire Delhi’s ever-growing commitment to its green cover. However, she does condemn the increasing pollution. Her work represents human’s deep connection with nature, using leaves, clouds and wool.

There are other works with greens sprouting out of PVC pipes, those created into life-sized installations, and little bowls with flower displays, in addition to more, all announcing the arrival of Spring.