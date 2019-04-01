Home Cities Delhi

Congress seems to be dividing votes where anti-BJP forces are strong: Gopal Rai

The fight for full statehood has passed from the Delhi Assembly to Parliament.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai. (Photo | AAP/Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai questioned the logic behind the Congress fielding Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, and wondered whether the decision was done under pressure to split anti-BJP votes.

Besides his home turf Amethi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in Kerala.
“There appears to be a contradiction between the publicly stated strategy of the Congress of getting rid of the Modi government and its intentions. Instead of concentrating attention on removing a dictatorial and anti-federal regime, the Congress seems to be dividing votes where the anti-BJP forces are strong..,” Rai said.

“Now, by going to Kerala, where the Left Front is strong and the BJP has no presence, what signal is the Congress giving? Why not some other state like Karnataka or Tamil Nadu?” 

Instead of concentrating on states where there is a direct BJP-Congress fight, the Congress is attacking regions which have presence of strong anti-BJP forces, he added. “Even in Delhi, the Congress has been in a state of confusion since the last three months and is unable to decide whether it wants to defeat the BJP or not,” he said.

The party on its part, Rai said, will highlight its work and reiterate its demand for full statehood for Delhi. “Our narrative is that the people gave us a chance to work in Delhi, we did our best in the given situation and power.,” he said.

“The fight for full statehood has passed from the Delhi Assembly to Parliament. The full statehood movement needs to reach Parliament and our (like-minded) MPs will take up the issue there,” Rai said. 

