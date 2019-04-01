Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP 'ignoring' its Sikh workers?

Resentment is brewing among Sikh leaders and workers in the BJP’s Delhi unit as they feel the community is not being given adequate representation in the party functioning.

NEW DELHI: Resentment is brewing among Sikh leaders and workers in the BJP’s Delhi unit as they feel the community is not being given adequate representation in the party functioning.

The fresh trigger for their annoyance is the absence of any prominent Sikh leader from the city at ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ programme held at seven locations in Delhi on Sunday. 

“The community is being ignored constantly. No proper representation is being given to Sikh leader, though we have proved our allegiance to the BJP time and again. For PM’s ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ programme, no leader from Sikh community was seen sharing the dais with the senior leadership. They were not even sent invitations,” said a Sikh leader. “Also, several party functionaries from New Delhi parliamentary constituency were not sent invitation,” he added.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a known Sikh face in Delhi BJP, who is also a spokesperson of the local unit, refused to comment. RP Singh, former Delhi legislator, could not be reached for the comment. 

Another party functionary said though the BJP had decided to reserve a post in all districts for a Sikh party worker long ago, this decision was never implemented.       

“Leaders from Akali Dal have been getting prominence but our own workers are being ignored. The issue of less representation at different platforms has already been conveyed to the Central leadership on several occasions but things has not improved,” he said.

“In every election, the party gives prominence to Akali candidates however its own members are not entertained. This is intentional,” said another Sikh leader.      

Rajesh Bhatia, general secretary, Delhi BJP, however, refuted the charges. “In BJP, no individual is given preference on the basis of caste and religion. Selection is based on workers’ capability and qualities.” 
According to the party’s assessment, Sikhs have significant influence in about eight Assembly segments of Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Jangpura, Shahdara, Janakpuri, Kalkaji, Hari Nagar, and Gandhi Nagar.  

