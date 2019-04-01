Delineating the wrath of a woman aggrieved

Ayesha Singh By

We’re all testimony to Shoorpanakha’s wrath. She has been crowned as an evil mortal,one who was deliriously consumed by lust for Lord Rama. However, few saw her love, loyalty and faithfulness for her husband Dushtabudhi,killed by her own brother, Ravana. In a 45-minute dance presentation, 29-year-old Bharatanatyam dancer Dakshina Vaidyanathan Baghel is bringing a different perspective to the story. She tackles Shoorpanakha’s character through a new perspective, showcasing a side that was not just demonic, but also passionately in love with her husband, and how she staged a war to exact retribution for his death.

The title of the presentation, Shoorpanakha (The Story Only She Nose) pulls a smart pun on this significant character from the popular epic, The Ramayana. It is being shown as part of Madhavi, a dance festival exploring two dynamic female characters on April 3 at Stein Auditorium at India Habitat Centre. While Draupadi (Still I Rise) is being presented by Bharatanatyam danseuse Vidhya Subramanian, Shoorpanakha is being told through the eyes of Baghel.

Shoorpanakha was not merely the sister of the antagonist, Ravana, but also the central figure in triggering the destruction of her brother. “She was struck by tragedy when her husband was killed. This event changed her into a scheming, cunning woman who went to great lengths to avenge her husband’s death. It was interesting for me to read about how she suffered this grave loss. This prompted me to portray her story,” says Baghel.

The dancer used the strength of her rationality to separate Shoorpanakha from her social context and see her as an individual who has been wronged. “It’s also amazing to me how she got away with so much and how nobody figured it out. This aspect simply faded into history,” she says, adding, “I took a calculated risk while picking up this narrative. It goes against the popularly held belief about Shoorpanakha, but it’s one worth exploring. You see how she used Rama to fulfill her malicious purpose as she was aware that Rama was the only person who could destroy Ravana.”

a woman wronged?

