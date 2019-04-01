Home Cities Delhi

Sheila Dikshit fuels talks of AAP-Congress alliance

Published: 01st April 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (File | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Speculation over a possible AAP-Congress alliance for the Lok Sabha elections grew louder with Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Sunday saying an official announcement may be made on Sunday evening or Monday.

“In some time, the things will be clear. You will get to know about it in a matter of a few hours, by this evening or by tomorrow. There will be an official announcement,” Dikshit said. Her statement came at a time when the AAP leaders have spoke against a tie-up after Dikshit categorically denied electoral pact.   
The Congress leaders, privy to the development, said the possibility of an alliance with the AAP cannot be ruled completed as the discussions is still going on between leadership of both parties.

Confirming the development, PC Chacko, AICC in-charge of Delhi unit’s affairs, said any decision might come on Tuesday. “Discussion over alliance is continuing at different levels in the party. Still, there is no confirmation. Don’t expect any decision today or on Monday.”   

Even as uncertainty continued over an alliance, the screening committee of Delhi Congress met at Dikshit’s residence to shortlist possible names for seven parliamentary seats in the city. Present in the meeting were Chacko and KC Venugopal, who is general secretary in-charge of the organisation.
A senior Delhi Congress leader said the screening committee had selected two-three names for each Lok Sabha seat and the committee is likely to meet again on Monday to finalise candidatures. “The list of shortlisted candidates includes names of all five leaders who were opposing alliance. As directed by Rahul Gandhi, the names of party leaders who contested elections in 2014 have also been added to the list,” said the Congress leader.  “Since Sandeep Dikshit is not interested in contesting election from Delhi, Sheilaji or her daughter Latika may be made party’s nominee from east Delhi seat.”

Chacko said Dikshit has collected applications from 80 aspirants. “We have shortlisted a few names. No more details can be revealed. This is party’s internal matter.”  

A leader said Dikshit is meeting with Haroon Yusuf, Devendra Yadav, and Rajesh Lilothia to discuss probables on Sunday night. “Former Delhi minister AK Walia’s name was shortlisted for east Delhi. The Central leadership wants that Dikshit or her family member should contest from east Delhi, which was earlier won by Sandeep,” said a  party functionary.  

