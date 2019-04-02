AAP top brass to take stock of Delhi statehood pitch

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reaching the end of the first phase of its push for Delhi’s statehood, the Aam Aadmi Party will now assess the feedback received from workers and the response from the public to finalise the next step, party leaders who were privy to strategy discussions said on Monday.

The statehood issue, which is being raked up by the party at the local and national level, is their prime agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Phase 1 ends on April 7.

According to one of the leaders cited above, the public’s response in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies will be assessed to map out the positives and the areas of improvement. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the entire cabinet have been aggressively campaigning for statehood.

The CM addresses two-three public meetings every day. Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai is monitoring the day-to-day progress of the campaign.

All AAP MLAs and municipal body councillors have been tasked with holding ‘Nukkad gatherings’ (corner meets).

The party recently burnt the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s manifesto from 2014 claiming that the party has misled the people of the city. Other poll-related campaign activities of the AAP include the launch of ‘mini Raths’, door-to-door campaigns and Yatras.

In a unique initiative, Kejriwal has also written to the city’s voters explaining the benefits of Delhi becoming a full state. In public meetings by cabinet ministers and other senior faces of AAP, they have been promising of 85 per cent reservation in jobs and colleges.

Kejriwal is reportedly looking for support from his Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu for the statehood demand.