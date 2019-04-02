Add a dash of class to your living space

By Express News Service

Want to add a bit of luxury to your room? Go for silver vases launched by Fraser & Haws. Available in crisp vibrant colours, these vases are sure to lend a calming effect on your living space, apart form making it look classy. You may even gift these timeless silver vases to your loved ones.

The dragonfly vases are available in pink, blue and lime colour on the outer surface and white duco on the inner surface. The dragon fly’s form is done in silver with gold gilded detailing and the wings are done in piercing technique.Vase Masqueraders are made of silver and resin and available in brown and grey while Vase Venus is a glass vase made of silver and plated with gold.