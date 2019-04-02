Home Cities Delhi

BJP working group to meet today for start of campaign planning

The working group of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi is meeting on Tuesday to chalk out modalities to start the party’s campaign for the elections on May 12. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The working group of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi is meeting on Tuesday to chalk out modalities to start the party’s campaign for the elections on May 12. However, the party is yet to set up various panels to supervise and manage coordination, campaigns, public meetings, publicity and the coordination of schedules of senior leaders and media interaction.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, general secretary, Delhi BJP said the state leadership could not hold a working group meeting as it had been occupied with preparations the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rallies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ programme which were held in all seven Lok Sabha constituency.
“We are meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) and will take decisions to plan and strategise polling campaign. Though the tone and tenor of the campaign is decided by the Central leadership, it is the state unit’s responsibility to execute the decisions and all schemes,” he said. 

Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashok Goel said from Tuesday the focus will be on planning and smooth execution of the campaign. “The party’s campaign will be centred on the Central government’s policies and its achievements. Apart from three digital raths (chariots), we have hired 140 e-rickshaws which are equipped with LED screens. Small videos highlighting the Centre’s various schemes will be shown. These vehicles will go to all 70 assembly constituencies,” Goel said. 

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said during the campaign, the party will particularly talk about three issues on which the Aam aadmi Party (AAP) has failed.     A senior party functionary said due to the delay in formation of poll-related committee, the BJP’s campaign might suffer. “The party needs to speed up the process as Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari will remain busy in coming days. He go for campaigning in other states. After Tuesday, he will not be available in the city till March 6.” 

kumar vishwas roped in?
Estranged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and renowned Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas may campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming general elections in Uttar Pardesh, Haryana, and the national capital as its Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari is making efforts to bring him to party fold, said a senior BJP functionary. According to a Delhi BJP office bearer, Tiwari might discuss his induction in BJP on Monday night during a private meeting with Vishwas.

