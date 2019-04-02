Conductor of classics reaches a 25-year milestone with an ode to the art itself

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Today, she is more curious than ever. Every year that led Kanaka Sudhakar to achieve excellence, she also made sure to push the goal post of aspiration further. Every day has brought this Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer to a landmark moment — the silver jubilee celebration of her society called S.U.N.A.I.N.A. (Society for the upliftment of National Arts of India). Marking April 4 as the day to recognise everything it has accomplished, a presentation of dance and music has been organised as the perfect ode for the arts that thrive on these very forms.

It’s called Sanskriti aur Saksharta, Sarva Pratham Adhikar. The title keeps up with Sudhakar’s intention of creating an ecosystem where academics alone isn’t sufficient. It’s only when one attains creative knowledge, that one can truly call themselves educated. There will be a musical concert by Venkatesh Kuppaswamy, Tanjavur R Kesavan, and Chembai R Srinivas. Dancers Jayaprabha Menon, Moumala Nayak, Kavita Dwivedi and others will take the stage.

An interesting aspect of this show is the themes it explores. “Gone are the days of Radha-Krishan narrative. Today stories take a new dimension,” says Sudhakar, who is presenting Jai Ganesha wherein she, along with her six senior disciples, will highlight cruelty faced by animals. All these animals will be from mythology, including those that are endangered,” she says.

In another one called

Jyotirlingam -A Saga of Dances, Shivas from 12 different lingams are being shown through 12 different dance forms, such as Flamenco, Contemporary Ballet, Tap Dance and others. Since S.U.N.A.I.N.A. was launched in 1994, it has been the only society to have had an education wing. It supports 300 students free of cost. These are all children of daily wage earners. In addition to academics, they are given bi-weekly classes in dance, along with other special classes.

Sudhakar’s research work in the field of therapeutic effects of classical dances on the development of a child has been at the foundation of her art and administrative practice. “Every teacher at our institute is trained to understand its advantages. They are made aware of how classical forms if learnt the right way, can positively aid the function of the various organs in the body,” she says, not just as an academician but also as a pharmacist.

But first and foremost she speaks as a beneficiary of the arts. It has given her a stride of confidence and an uncommon elan that she is keeps true to every day.

(April 4, 6 pm at Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House.)