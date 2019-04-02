Home Cities Delhi

Convent sends out defamation notices to parents, media houses over EWS fiasco

The DoE told this newspaper that the school was given a clarification that schools on government land are mandated to provide free education to the EWS students till Class 12.

Published: 02nd April 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A convent school, which allegedly removed 10 EWS Class 9 students, citing the Right To Education Act and later admitted them after a “clarification” from the Delhi government, has sent defamation notices to editors of three media houses and parents of six of these students for “damaging” its reputation. 

According to the notices, the three newspapers on Friday published “false and fabricated news without any proof, without their knowledge of the RTE Act and so involved in criminal conspiracy by damaging the reputation” of St Lawrence School in Geeta Colony.

The students had expelled the 10 students to be promoted to Class 9, citing the guidelines of the Right To Education Act.

In the notice, St Lawrence claimed that parents of these students were asked to send their wards for further studies “subject to final clarification” that they sought from the Directorate of Education (DoE) followed by a case in the Delhi High Court. 

The DoE told this newspaper that the school was given a clarification that schools on government land are mandated to provide free education to the EWS students till Class 12.

Calls to the school for comment went unanswered.

‘How will we pay?’

One of the parents complained that he would not be able to pay the fine of D2,100 as demanded. “How will we pay ... that too for standing up?” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp