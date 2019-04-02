Decide whether Tikri Khurd lake in Narela is classified as wetland: NGT    

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal on Monday directed the Wetlands Authority of Delhi to decide within a month whether the Tikri Khurd lake in Narela here is a wetland.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the Wetland Authority, constituted under Rule 5 (2) of the Wetlands (Conservation & Management) Rules, 2017 for the National Capital Territory must look into the matter.

“If any steps are required to be taken for making the Wetland Authority fully functional, such steps may be taken by the Delhi chief secretary. Even if it is found that the area in question is not technically a wetland, the lake is required to be preserved as a water body,” said the bench.

The bench said the authority could include the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) so as to clear up jurisdictional disputes.

“The Wetlands Authority may co-opt DDA as a member of the Wetland Authority under Rule 5 (3) of the rules so that the effective joint decision can be taken to resolve the dispute whether the area falls within the jurisdiction of DDA or Delhi government,” the bench said.

The tribunal also directed the Central Pollution Control Board to ascertain whether the National Wetlands Authority is functioning at the Central, state and UT level.

“If not, their functioning shall be required to be operational within one month. Such authorities may identify wetland and water bodies and take further steps. A status report in the matter be furnished before the next date,” the bench, also comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Nagin Nanda, said.

The NGT also said a copy of the decision taken may be furnished to a committee headed by former high court judge Justice S P Garg, who may consider the matter.