Dharavi project hits another stumbling block as winning bidder threats to move court

By Express News Service

The ambitious Dharavi redevelopment project, which had finally taken off after a 14-year-long delay has run into a stumbling block again, with the winning bidder threatening to move the courts over delays in project allocation.

Things had finally started moving at a faster pace for the Rs 26,000 crore Dharavi redevelopment project after the Maharashtra government declared Dubai-based Seclink Group as the winning bidder. Adani group was the runner-up for the bidding.

However, despite days having gone by after the bidding was concluded and the winner announced, the Maharashtra state government has not awarded the contract to the winning Seclink Group.

Rattled by the delay, the Dubai-based group has alleged that the government is deliberately delaying awarding the project, just to put pressure on the group and to favour the competing Adani Group.

“We are planning to move the court as the Letter of Award (LOA) for Dharavi redevelopment project has been delayed without assigning reasons when they have acknowledged that Seclink has complied with technical and financial closure,” Hiten Shah, partner, Seclink Group, had said in a media interview.

Officials claim that the state government wants the group to collaborate with Indian companies as the project is too complex and this litigation would further delay the process.

“The delays are for technical reason. It is ambitious and complex project and it would be easier if an Indian company in on the board,” an official from the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority said. However, he also attributed the delay to the rapidly approaching Lok Sabha elections.

The Dharavi redevelopment project is set to be a joint venture between the state government and private developers. While the winning bidder will set up an SPV with 80 per cent equity, the government will hold 20 per cent equity. the project had received only two bids: one from Adani and another from Seclink Group.

Delays vex winner