DUSU writes to Election Commission, varsity VC to ensure exam dates don't clash with voting days

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad-led DUSU appealed to students to consciously exercise their fundamental right to vote in the polls beginning April 11.

Published: 02nd April 2019 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Students' Union Tuesday wrote to the varsity vice-chancellor and the Election Commission to ensure that the April-May semester exams do not clash with the dates for voting in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the letter addressed to DU VC Professor Yogesh Tyagi, students' union president Shakti Singh demanded that no practical or semester examinations be conducted anytime during the Lok Sabha elections.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The DUSU also demanded that the exams neither be held a day prior nor a day later than the date of casting votes so that students from other states can conveniently exercise their right to vote.

In a separate letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the DUSU urged him to issue a directive in the form of an advisory to all the educational institutions in the country to not conduct semester examination during the general elections.

A request was also made to the officer to make special to and fro rail arrangements across major Indian cities for the convenience of students.

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of votes on May 23.

