Dwarka school in dock for Economically Weaker Sections admissions

The top 16 candidates of the total 32, claim have been denied admission ‘wrongfully’.

Published: 02nd April 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:48 AM

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government is likely to issue an order to the Delhi Public School in west Delhi’s Dwarka, directing it to decide criteria and admit the best 16 students of the 32, belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, selected through a draw of lots last month.  

The move comes after over a dozen parents accused the school of “failing” their children by denying them admission to class 9 under the EWS category.

According to the circular issued by the Deputy Director of Education on February 14, for the admission in Class 9, “the applicant will be selected in a ratio of 1:2, i.e. against each seat two candidates will be selected through a computerized draw. Further admission against vacant seats among these selected candidates will be done finally by the Principal/HCS of the allotted school in accordance to Rule 145 of Delhi School Education Rules.”

The top 16 candidates of the total 32, claim have been denied admission ‘wrongfully’.

Director of Education Binay Bhushan said he would issue the order on Tuesday.  

“How can they deny admission? As per the rules, they are supposed to admit half of the students, selected through the draw of lots. They can choose any criteria. They are not allowed to reject them all. We will certainly ensure their admission,” said the director.  

A parent of one of the candidates said he received a message on March 19, informing him about his son’s selection, directing him to contact the school by April 1. 

“We went to the school on March 21 and were given syllabus for the entrance test. The school conducted the test, and we were later told that all the students had failed the test.”

