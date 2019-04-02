Home Cities Delhi

Green tribunal asks CPCB to examine process used in brick kiln  

The applicant has submitted that the technology being used by the association is better and does not cause any health hazards.

NEW DELHI:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to expeditiously decide on a plea by a brick manufacturer in Ghaziabad to operate their kilns on the ground that they worked on environment-friendly processes.

“We direct the CPCB to look into and expeditiously decide the issue in respect of the technology suggested by the applicant herein and in case it is found technically appropriate, approval of the Ministry of Environment and Forests be taken at the earliest,” the bench, headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore, said. 

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the ‘Zila Ghaziabad Ent Nirmata Samiti’ seeking that  the association may be directed to operate their brick kilns in the existing fixed Chimney Bull’s Trench Kiln (FCBTK) technology which uses mustard husk as fuel. 

The plea also said that the technology suggested by the applicant has been considered by the CPCB and some information with regard to the said technology has been mentioned in their letter dated March 1 which sought approval of the Central environment ministry so as to allow the CPCB to modify its earlier direction.

The CPCB on June 27, 2017 had issued a direction that all the brick kilns operating without permission and valid consent from state pollution control boards, not meeting prescribed norms be closed down with immediate effect.

“All the moving area around the main brick kiln should be paved with the bricks to minimise the fugitive dust emissions from the brick kilns operations. This condition should be incorporate in the consent condition while granting the consent by the respective state board,” the CPCB had said. 

FCBTK technology

Chimney Bull’s Trench Kiln (FCBTK) technology has an oval or circular shape in which the chimney is located at the centre and the bricks are fired in the space around the chimney, between the central part of the kiln and the outer wall.

Usually, solid fuels such as coal, wood, sawdust are used in FCBTKs.

