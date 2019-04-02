HC seeks judge reply on commissioner empanelment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the district sessions judge (DSJ) of Saket court on a plea challenging its circular that only lawyers practicing there would be considered for empanelment of local commissioners.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani also made the Registrar General of the HC a party in the matter and issued a notice to him and the DSJ seeking their stand on the issue by the next date of hearing on August 13.

The order came on the PIL by Abhijit Mishra who has contended that the circular issued by the office of the DSJ of Saket court was “biased and discriminatory in nature” as it was seeking applications only from advocates who are members of the Saket Bar Association with 3-7 years of experience.

“The office of the District and Sessions Judge (South) Saket District Court is being biased and favouring only the applicants who are having registration number/membership number of the Saket Bar Association, thereby discriminating other applicants who are enrolled with other bar associations,” the petition has claimed.

The petition, filed by advocate Payal Bahl, also alleged that the circular discriminates against applicants “who do not have a chamber in the Saket District Court or office and or residence in the area other than south or southeast districts”.(With PTI inputs)