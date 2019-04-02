Home Cities Delhi

Human trafficking survivor comes to aid of 12 Nepali origin girls in national capital

According to the DCW, their tipoff came from an earlier victim of Uday, who managed to escape from Iraq, return to the country.

Published: 02nd April 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A woman who was allegedly raped and then trafficked to Iraq, came to the rescue of 12 other women of Nepali origin who were reportedly duped and held in captivity in north Delhi by the same ‘agent’ that had sent her, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said on Monday.

The girls, rescued on Saturday night, “confessed that an agent named Uday had lured them to Delhi with a promise of getting them well-paying jobs in Dubai and other gulf countries”, said the women’s rights panel. 

According to the DCW, their tipoff came from an earlier victim of Uday, who managed to escape from Iraq, return to the country. The girls were being held in captivity in two locations across Najafgarh.  

Uday is currently absconding, though the rescued girls said he was with them some time ago. The complainant said she came to know the agent through her cousin.

“He promised her a job and sold her to a man in Iraq. She was mistreated by her employer and after prolonged suffering, she managed to escape. On reaching India, she contacted the agent and found out his whereabouts,” the DCW said.

“When she came to know that he was hiding some other girls that he had brought from Nepal, she complained to DCW. She said she was raped in Delhi’s Paharganj area before she left for Iraq,” it added.

The Commission is now assisting her in filing an FIR in a rape case.

The rescued girls told the DCW that they had been promised jobs with good salaries in Iraq, Kuwait and Dubai.

“Most of them had paid around Rs 50,000 to the agent for getting these jobs, while two of them had given Rs 2 lakh each,” said the DCW. 

The girls said Uday had taken away their passports and had said they would be arrested by the authorities if they left the room. 

