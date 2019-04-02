Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal sparks row with remarks on Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit

With Pawar playing the role of a mediator, the AAP had made an offer for a tie-up with the Congress for Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

Published: 02nd April 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Sheila Dikshit, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit(R). (File | Agencies)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stirred up a war of words with the Delhi Congress over comments he made on the possibility of an alliance between the two parties, while interacting with the media at Vishakhapatnam.

Dismissing speculation that the two parties were still negotiating a tie-up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal had reportedly said, “We have met Rahul Gandhi. Dikshit is not that important a leader.”

The Delhi Chief Minister has reportedly been urging the Congress to stitch an alliance in Delhi to keep the BJP away from power.

The Delhi unit of the Congress reacted sharply saying Kejriwal who is “desperately begging for an alliance” is like a “chameleon” that changes colours to suit its needs. 

Asked about Dikshit’s remarks that Kejriwal never approached her for an alliance, the chief minister said the issue came up at a meeting at National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence after the ‘Save Democracy’ rally in Jantar Mantar but no consensus could be drawn between the two on a joint front in the national capital. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

With Pawar playing the role of a mediator, the AAP had made an offer for a tie-up with the Congress for Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. According to the offer, the AAP would contest five seats and the Congress on two in the national capital.

The Congress had drawn a blank in the 2014 parliamentary elections in Delhi. However, the Dikshit is vehemently against any kind of understanding with the AAP.

“Kejriwal’s unwarranted comment against Dikshit was intended to gain cheap political mileage,” said working president Rajesh Lilothia. 

The talk of an alliance was fuelled by the fact that the Congress and AAP had jointly polled more votes than the BJP that had walked away with all the seven seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Congress AAP Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp