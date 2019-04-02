Kejriwal sparks row with remarks on Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stirred up a war of words with the Delhi Congress over comments he made on the possibility of an alliance between the two parties, while interacting with the media at Vishakhapatnam.

Dismissing speculation that the two parties were still negotiating a tie-up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal had reportedly said, “We have met Rahul Gandhi. Dikshit is not that important a leader.”

The Delhi Chief Minister has reportedly been urging the Congress to stitch an alliance in Delhi to keep the BJP away from power.

The Delhi unit of the Congress reacted sharply saying Kejriwal who is “desperately begging for an alliance” is like a “chameleon” that changes colours to suit its needs.

Asked about Dikshit’s remarks that Kejriwal never approached her for an alliance, the chief minister said the issue came up at a meeting at National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence after the ‘Save Democracy’ rally in Jantar Mantar but no consensus could be drawn between the two on a joint front in the national capital.

With Pawar playing the role of a mediator, the AAP had made an offer for a tie-up with the Congress for Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. According to the offer, the AAP would contest five seats and the Congress on two in the national capital.

The Congress had drawn a blank in the 2014 parliamentary elections in Delhi. However, the Dikshit is vehemently against any kind of understanding with the AAP.

“Kejriwal’s unwarranted comment against Dikshit was intended to gain cheap political mileage,” said working president Rajesh Lilothia.

The talk of an alliance was fuelled by the fact that the Congress and AAP had jointly polled more votes than the BJP that had walked away with all the seven seats.