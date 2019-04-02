Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha elections: Amid alliance rumours with AAP, Sheila Dikshit meets Rahul Gandhi

The meeting, which last for around 20 minutes was also attended by AICC in charge of Delhi PC Chacko.

Published: 02nd April 2019 02:59 PM

Sheila Dikshit

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit met party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday triggering fresh speculations on the party's possible alliance with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Dikshit, who has been opposing an alliance with the AAP, had said on Sunday that the decision on tie-up for Lok Sabha polls will be declared in a few days.

The decision from Rahul Gandhi on an alliance is expected "anytime" now, sources said.

Delhi Congress is divided over the issue with one side claiming that a 4-3 seat sharing formula has been finalised and AAP will be asked to leave three out of the seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had, however, said on Monday that Rahul Gandhi had refused an alliance with his party.

