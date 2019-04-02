New Head chef for the Leela palace 

By Express News Service

The Leela Palace New Delhi has announced the appointment of Shimomura Kazuya as the new Head Chef of the award-winning modern Japanese restaurant Megu.Backed with twenty six years of rich culinary experience, Chef Shimomura is set to bring intense excitement, exquisite technique and perfectly balanced flavours to discerning diners at Megu.

Commenting on the appointment, Louis Sailer, General Manager, The Leela Palace New Delhi said: “We are pleased to welcome Chef Shimomura to our modern palace. In his new role, Shimomura will head the Megu team and elevate the modern Japanese dining experience further. I am sure, with his signature style and natural flair he will not only charter new culinary heights but also excel in the fine dining segment in the city.’’