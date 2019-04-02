Home Cities Delhi

New Head chef for the Leela palace 

The Leela Palace New Delhi has announced the appointment of Shimomura Kazuya as the new Head Chef of the award-winning modern Japanese restaurant Megu.

Published: 02nd April 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Leela Palace New Delhi has announced the appointment of Shimomura Kazuya as the new Head Chef of the award-winning modern Japanese restaurant Megu.Backed with twenty six years of rich culinary experience, Chef Shimomura is set to bring intense excitement, exquisite technique and perfectly balanced flavours to discerning diners at Megu.

Commenting on the appointment, Louis Sailer, General Manager, The Leela Palace New Delhi said: “We are pleased to welcome Chef Shimomura to our modern palace. In his new role, Shimomura will head the Megu team and elevate the modern Japanese dining experience further. I am sure, with his signature style and natural flair he will not only charter new culinary heights but also excel in the fine dining segment in the city.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp