Nykaa Beauty gives your brow a BFF

By Express News Service

Great brows have never been easier! Ace the brow game with Nykaa’s latest Brow Affair Range because that dramatic arched brow gets all the attention. Nykaa’s Brow range comes with five products: Brow ON POINT Micro Fine Pencil specially designed to create fine stroke to mimic the appearance of your natural brow hair, Brow GIRL Brow Definer which comes with a custom tear shaped tip and built in spoolie to effortlessly fill in and define eyebrows, WOW My Brow Eyebrow Palette with 3 shades to mix and match and get the perfect brow shade, Take a BROW Eyebrow Filler a silky eyebrow powder to fill in smooth colour and Oh My BROW Eyebrow Mascara that tames and fill your eyebrow.AT: Nykaa.com