Tell people about AAP failures: Sheila Dikshit to Delhi Congress workers 

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sheila Dikshit on Monday urged party workers to speak directly with people in the national capital to create awareness about the party’s work and schemes undertaken during its rule.

She also exhorted them to highlight the ‘failures’ of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government during their interaction, while speaking at a cycle rally-’Haath Ke Saath Cycle Yatra’ at Madipur area.

“Tell people about the achievements of the Congress Government during its 15-year rule and the failures of the BJP and AAP government. This can be achieved only through direct interaction with the people. Only the Congress can provide a stable and able government,” the Congress leader said.

The rally is being held by the Congress to energize grass root-level party workers in view of the upcoming Parliamentary elections. Voting in Delhi will take place on May 12.

“With the help and support of the people, Congress will emerge victorious in all seven seats. It is the need of the hour to tell people about our party’s achievements. Congress has always maintained a close interaction with the people to understand their issues and problems, and then find solutions for them. The party has stood by the people in their hour of happiness and difficulties,” the three-time chief minister of Delhi said.

Referring to the party’s Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme, called NYAY, she said people of Delhi should also be told benefits of the scheme that will benefit five crore families and 25 crore of the country’s poorest people.

“Rahul has plans and a vision for the country that would ensure justice for all and the Congress party would work for the uplift of the poor and the downtrodden, labour, women, farmers, unemployed, students and small and medium level traders and businessmen, as he has special plans for them,” Dikshit said. Present on the occasion were working president of Delhi Congress Devender Yadav and former west Delhi MP Mahabal Mishra and other party leaders.

Yadav is leading the cycle yatra, which is running through 27 Assembly constituencies under SDMC.

Bike canvassing

Working president of Delhi Congress Devender Yadav, who is leading the rally, said the purpose of the cycle yatra was to propagate the policies, programmes and ideology of the Congress party, particularly the NYAY scheme, announced by Congress president, under which the poorest families in the country will be given Rs 72,000 annually and the money will be transferred in the name of the woman of the family.