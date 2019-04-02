Tips to live healthy and stress-free life

Home Cities Delhi

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

We need to live and feel better for a better tomorrow. Haven’t you come across some people who are calmness personified while others flare up at the slightest trigger? Have you wondered what makes some people remain healthy all the time while others keep battling with disease? All this is completely dependant on the way we live our life daily. 

Do meditation and yoga daily
To bring about a change in outlook, start meditating as it de-stresses the mind, helps channelize thoughts, reins in intellect and harnesses positive energy. Take out 10 minutes every day to experience great results. You can also do yoga as doing a few yoga asanas helps keep the body fit. Yoga asanas rejuvenate the body and mind and are not physically exhausting.

Think positive
Stay positive in your belief and attitude, even if you happen to be passing through a challenging phase. Everything will soon be fine; everything happens for a reason. If you are facing a negative situation, learn the lesson; it is trying to give you. Never ever take criticism by anyone to the heart. There must be a reason why the other person is getting critical of you. Also do not pay attention to people who pull you down out of jealousy. Concentrate on the path you are walking on and work on improving yourself.

Refuse junk food and say yes to home-cooked food
As the food cooked at home contains all the nutrients required for your body, appeases hunger and is best for your stomach, only prefer consuming it. Avoid junk food as it has no nutritional value and just satiates hunger. Moreover, whenever you are cooking, opt for traditional methods as they help you by not making you gain weight. The more saatvik the food, the more calm and serene you will feel.

Choose to fast once a week
One of the best ways to stay healthy is by following our country’s traditional and religious practice of fasting once a week. Not only does fasting gives rest to your digestve system and detoxifies the body, but it also helps the body retain its natural balance.

Sleep in balance, no less no more
Seven hours of sleep, on an average, is enough for most of us. But for some, six hours are enough. In case you feel refreshed and energetic after you wake up in the morning, it is indicative of the fact that you had a good night’s sleep. You need to understand your body to decide how much sleep is good for you. Less sleep results in a tired and exhausted you while sleeping more makes you lethargic, prone to headaches and stiffness of body. So,sleep optimum. 

