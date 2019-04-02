What grounds does Tiwari have to speak for SC?, asks AAP over Delhi statehood issue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday threatened to move the Election Commission if Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Manoj Tiwari did not issue an apology to the people of Delhi and take back his comments over the statehood issue.

AAP’s Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai claimed that Tiwari made false statements saying that the Supreme Court had said that statehood was not a feasible idea for Delhi.

“Manoj Tiwari has publicly and repeatedly been saying that Supreme Court has said no to statehood for Delhi, this is an absolute lie. The SC has never stated anything on the issue, so I would like to ask Tiwari as to why his party has gone back on the promise they made in 2014, why have the taken this u turn?” Rai said in his letter to Tiwari.

“The Supreme Court has not yet given its verdict. Why are you lying and misleading the people by saying it has been decided by the apex court,” Rai said reading out his letter at a press conference.

He said he had also attached copies of two Supreme Court judgements — one of July 4, 2018 and other of February 14, 2019 — along with his letter.

“In both these judgements, the apex court has nowhere said Delhi cannot be granted full statehood. If you find anything in these judgements, please point it out,” he said.

“Statehood is the main agenda of the AAP. The BJP and the Congress, who have been in power in the past, no more see this as the poll fighting agenda,” Rai added.

He also questioned Tiwari asking why he had “betrayed” the people by not fulfilling his party’s promise to help Delhi attain full statehood during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.“You and your party won votes on all seats of Delhi during 2014 Lok Sabha elections on the false premise that you will get Delhi full statehood.

“Neither you nor your party has fulfilled this promise. Why did you betray the people of Delhi?” asked Rai.

He added that if the BJP president did not answer, the party would move the EC to complain against him for spreading misinformation.

Separate BJP manifesto for capital

The Delhi unit of BJP will be coming out with a separate manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls with a special focus on local issues but no mention of the statehood issue.