Where food and bar work in unison

Sharmila Chand By

She started cooking and baking ever since she could reach the stove top. Once reached there, she carved her own path and barely out of the family cocoon, she announced her decision to become a chef. From then on, Vanshika Bhatia, now 25, travelled all over the world and covered ten glorious years of cooking at well known places like Noma in Copenhagen, Junoon in Dubai, Gaggan in Thailand and back home at Olive Bar & Kitchen. Currently, she is on the moon heading her own Kitchen brigade at ‘Together at 12th’, newly launched restaurant at Le Meridian Gurugram.

So what makes Vanshika’s repertoire different? “I would best describe it as a ballet where world cuisines are paired together with Indian ethos and ingredients,” she says while giving finishing touch to the warm kale salad she is preparing for me. “I am focusing on ingredient based dishes which are seasonal and Indian. I want to avoid imported stuff and bring out the best of our own seasonal produce.”

I take a bite of the Kale salad which has a fried egg prettily tucked in the centre. It has kale in different forms, sautéed, pickled, raw.. and that goes with Bhatia’s food philosophy. “One ingredient in different forms dominates one dish so my salad is a Kale story,” she smiles.

I see a young boy bringing a glass of shining drink for me breaking our conversation. That’s the ever smiling Beverage expert here, Nitin Tewari who wants me to try bright ‘Kokum Orange’ which is a Kokum Shrub topped with fresh orange juice and soda. I love its tangy and slightly salty with a sweet orange after taste. “It’s a space where food and bar work together in complete unison,” tells Nitin with lot of pride as a co-owner.

Vanshika and Nitin emphasise on the concept: “We are five friends as co-owners of this space, so our menu reflects the food and drinks of our childhood and different regions we come from. Each light, fixture and knick knack has been handpicked with love as we wish to translate our own love for food, drinks and Delhi NCR into a memorable experience for each guest that walks through the doors, just like a warm inviting hug.”

Be there, enjoy the stunning view of the Aravallis while paying tribute to local farmers and craftsmen for the restaurants’ wares, scents, ingredients and more…encouraging zero Wastage.

(The author is a noted food writer and author.)

