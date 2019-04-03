A wonderful mix of ethnic and modern attires

By Express News Service

Come, fall in love with the vibrant colours and modern-cut designs from the house of Rangriti. The brand’s newly-launched Spring Summer collection 2019 that includes smart kurtas, kurta dresses, indie tops and slim pants among others is a must have for the hot summer months.

These magnificent pieces have been designed keeping in mind the modern woman of today who wants comfortable clothing that makes her stand out in the crowd.“The new range of collection will offer a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary styles that compliment different personalities and help bring out the best in them. If I have to put our Spring Summer 2019 collection in simpler terms, I would say its cosy, comfortable and it’s everything about casual,” says Sanjeev Aggarwal, CEO, Rangriti.

“Women simply love to dress their best these days. Every year Rangriti brings something new, refreshing and more enthralling elements to offer than the previous year. The designs and trends are constant change, as well as the predominant colours,” adds Aggarwal.

This is the season of rich colours like pastel colour, vibrant patterns and floral feels all around.Each of the pieces in the collection is an epitome of Fusion Fashion as each of these adds a contemporary touch to your look. Each one is comfortable to wear and up to date with the latest trends.Known for for its eccentric and experimental approach, the new collection from Rangriti is truly magnificent and designed keeping in mind the likes and dislikes of contemporary women.