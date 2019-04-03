Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court nixes petition seeking fire engines at public spots 

The NGO had contended that it was the need of the hour to deploy fire engines at all major public places and hospitals to ensure faster response.

Published: 03rd April 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain two PILs by an NGO seeking that fire engines be deployed at all major public places along with “anti-terrorist vehicles” and better-equipped cops to ensure the security of residents.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani dismissed the pleas saying the instructions would interfere with the work of the authorities.

The NGO had contended that it was the need of the hour to deploy fire engines at all major public places and hospitals to ensure a faster response.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Anjum Javed opposed the plea saying it was not possible to grant the relief due to a “traffic problem” and the existing policies.

The NGO’s other plea, seeking ‘anti-terrorist vehicles’, was opposed by the Central government’s standing counsel Ravi Prakash and advocate Farman Ali Magray, who said it was not maintainable.
(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp