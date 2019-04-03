Delhi High Court nixes petition seeking fire engines at public spots 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain two PILs by an NGO seeking that fire engines be deployed at all major public places along with “anti-terrorist vehicles” and better-equipped cops to ensure the security of residents.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani dismissed the pleas saying the instructions would interfere with the work of the authorities.

The NGO had contended that it was the need of the hour to deploy fire engines at all major public places and hospitals to ensure a faster response.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Anjum Javed opposed the plea saying it was not possible to grant the relief due to a “traffic problem” and the existing policies.

The NGO’s other plea, seeking ‘anti-terrorist vehicles’, was opposed by the Central government’s standing counsel Ravi Prakash and advocate Farman Ali Magray, who said it was not maintainable.

(With PTI inputs)