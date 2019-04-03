Fire Safety Week: Focus is on hotels this time

Home Cities Delhi

The Fire Safety Week will focus on spreading awareness on safety measures among owners of guest houses and budget hotels in Karol Bagh and Paharganj areas.

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a DTC bus at Kashmiri Gate flyover in New Delhi on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Fire Safety Week will focus on spreading awareness on safety measures among owners of guest houses and budget hotels in Karol Bagh and Paharganj areas.Commencing from April 14, the Fire Safety Week is an annual feature where the fire services across the country observe the event.

In addition to lectures, demonstrations, posters and public discussion, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) approach VVIPs to collect donations for the benevolent funds, which are used to support the families of fire fighters who died in the line of duty.

“The prime emphasis for this year’s Fire Safety Week for us would be creating and spreading fire safety awareness among the hotels and guest house owners in Karol Bagh, Paharganj and nearby areas,” informed Vipin Kental, newly appointed Director DFS.

In February, a fire in Karol Bagh’s Hotel Arpit Palace had killed 17 people. The hotel, which violated many rules, was found to have a No-Objection Certificate from the DFS. The NOC was revoked, and more than 50 other such hotels were found to be flouting norms in the days that followed the tragedy.
The mindset of the citizens need to change, Kental said.

“People should develop this habit of checking the basic safety requirements like the width of the staircase, exit point, ventilation while entering the place. The attitude of ‘forget and move on’ should change. They should wholly take part when we demonstrate safety mechanisms,” added Kental.

The DFS had received 31,000 calls in the last financial year, which comes to an average of about 85 calls per day.  

The understaffed DFS had found itself caught midway as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of North Delhi traded charges against each other after the fire blazed through Hotel Arpit Palace.

