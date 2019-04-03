Include spices in your diet to beat the summer heat

Neelanjana singh By

Express News Service

THE woollens have only just been packed away, and the hot and dry summer has arrived at Delhi’s doorstep. It goes without saying that these harsh summer months call for a cooling diet, and while an array of foods like watermelon, mango, pineapple, cucumber and veggies from the gourd family, are great on the summer menu, it is important to expand our diet to some other foods of worth in this season — spices.

Spices are typically synonymous with all things hot and fiery, which is why they may appear to be misfits on the summer menu. However, the fact is that many spices have been used traditionally in India to keep cool and prevent sunstrokes in the warmer months. The prominent among these are basil, amchur, mint, aniseed and kokum.

Basil with tomatoes is a great combination not just for taste but also for its cooling power. Shred some basil leaves onto a tomato salad, a great preparation on the summer lunch menu. Tomato and basil can also be blended together to make a puree, which you can use as a sandwich spread, or on a roti that can be stuffed with a filling of your choice and rolled over. Another simple way of using this sauce is to add it to cooked brown rice, making it extremely flavourful.

Amchur, which is powdered raw mango, has unique antioxidants, such as lupeol, which is not found in any other fruit or vegetable. In addition to its cooling effects, it offers tremendous health benefits, including protecting the liver cells against pollutants such as cadmium. Add this spice to salads, soups and chutneys.

Mint is yet another cooling spice. Mint chutney is a popular preparation, but you can also boil some of its leaves for a favourful cup of mint tea. Iced tea with mint leaves is a popular summer favourite.

Kokum, a tiny fruit found in south India, has the medicinal property of preventing sunstroke and dehydration. Needless to say, kokum is much-loved by the inhabitants of these hot, humid regions. Beverages made with dried kokum fruit are cooling and delicious.

Aniseed is similar to fennel seeds and often gets confused for it, but it is more delicate and does not have an aftertaste. Add this spice to your dessert or to just about anything and stay hydrated in the summer.

Besides the above spices, we know that onions help prevent heat strokes. Folklore suggests that simply carrying an onion in your pocket can protect you against the harmful effects of the heat. Onions contain compounds which when eaten can prevent many heat-related problems.

