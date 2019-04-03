Tony: The trend is for fresh and sustainable local produce

Kaushani Banerjee By

Express News Service

Tourism Australia’s culinary brand ambassador and world renowned chef Tony Howell was recently in Delhi as part of a special dinner curated by JW Marriott. We caught up with the chef to discuss Australian cuisine, his inspiration behind cooking and his favourite dishes. Here’s an excerpt:

How has Australian cuisine evolved over the years?

Years ago, Australian food was aligned with British food, but that didn’t really suit our climate. Australia is melting pot for so many different cultures and they have influenced Australian food. Traditionally – well for 60,000 years – the world’s oldest living culture, the Australian Aborigines, lived off the land, foraging native Australian bush food and hunting native animals and fishing. When settlement from the British happened some 230 years ago, they brought their own food with them. And with every wave of immigration – from the Italians and Greeks in the 1950s to the Asians in the 1980s and Indian, Middle Eastern and African immigration in more recent times, they’ve all influenced what we call Modern Australian Food.Now days, the trend is for fresh, sustainable local produce and to keep things clean and not overpower the taste of the great protein which Western Australia is renowned for. I do feel blessed to work with such outstanding produce.



Have you been to India before and what do you think of the cuisine?

No, it was my first trip to India, but definitely not my last. On my second night in India, Nikhil Agarwal from All Things Nice took who organised the dinners took me to a place called The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai and it was an absolute winner. We had an Indian Prawn dish and a duck curry and both dishes had similarities to Thai food – I’ve spent a bit of time in Thailand over the years. The modern Indian food we had was fantastic and outlined regional flavours – it was almost like travelling India in one restaurant.

You were part of Fresh TV and MasterChef Australia. Do you think there’s been a rise of food television over the last couple of years?

Definitely. MasterChef has been running for about 11 years and My Kitchen Rules (MKR) is in its tenth season now. The popularity of food programs doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon. I think food television has inspired people to cook, to try new food and generally educated people about food. It’s also shown that there is a good career to be had in the hospitality industry. When I first started out, the only people who knew chefs’ names were apprentices who wanted to work under someone with a reputation, now some chefs are celebrities.

Tell us a little about how you became a chef and what is your main inspiration behind cooking?

As a 14-year-old, all I wanted to do was go surfing, so I got a job in a Mexican restaurant so I could save up to buy surfboards. It was whilst working in that Mexican restaurant that I discovered how much I enjoyed being in kitchen, the bond between chefs, the hard work and stress but most of all the camaraderie, it was something that I enjoyed. The environment there was fun. From there I went to a better restaurant and learnt from the best chefs in the city.

Which are some of your favourite dishes and cuisines?

I love Thai food – the clean flavours that are perfectly balanced. I also love French food, Italian food, Vietnamese, Indonesia, but most importantly, I love good produce. Fresh, seasonal produce that’s been grown or raised with care with minimal intervention. You can taste the difference. Just-caught fresh fish is always so much better than expensive two-day old oysters.