Will ensure Delhi becomes world's safest city when it attains full statehood: Kejriwal

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will ensure that the national capital will become the safest city in the world when it gets full statehood.

"There is such a structure in Delhi wherein we must take permission from the central government to implement any plans or actions... This is not the case for other states.... This is a serious injustice against the people of Delhi... When and if any mishap takes place in your family, you naturally go to the Delhi Police, but they don't listen. You then go to your elected representative, your MLA but he has no authority over the police. You go to your Chief Minister, he too is helpless," Kejriwal said while addressing a public gathering here.

"The Delhi Police comes under the Prime Minister, but can we expect him to concern himself with the problems of people of Delhi? When Delhi attains full statehood, we would reform the system such that nobody would dare trouble any girl at any time," he said.

Later, he added, "When we came to power, government schools and hospitals were in a terrible condition. Since then we have transformed them. We will do the same to law and order situation in Delhi so that Delhi will become the safest city in the world."

Earlier, Kejriwal had threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike if the Centre does not grant full statehood to Delhi. However, he eventually decided to postpone the strike in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions following the air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at terror launch pads in Pakistan's Balakot.