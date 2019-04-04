Home Cities Delhi

A card game that is a cross-breed of Uno & Jenga

In Rhino Hero, 2-5 players will take turns adding floors to a single tower made up of cards.

Published: 04th April 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

When deciding which game to play, the most common way of describing a game is to use an elevator pitch — a one-liner that sums up (or tries to, anyway) how a game feels like to play, and calls out other games that it might be similar to. Of all the games I’ve written about, Rhino Hero has the easiest, shortest and most accurate elevator pitch — it’s Uno crossed with Jenga.

In Rhino Hero, 2-5 players will take turns adding floors to a single tower made up of cards. On your turn, you’ll need to first place wall cards standing up on the previously-played roof, and then add a roof card of your own to the top of the walls you just played. Like Jenga, you’re trying to not knock the tower down; and, like Uno, the cards you play can mess with your opponents. The first player to play all of their roof cards wins the game or, if the tower falls, the player with the fewest cards in hand will win.

Many roof cards have an icon in a corner, and their effects may be familiar to Uno fans — skip a turn, reverse direction of play, draw one extra roof card etc. However, there’s one card that’s unique to Rhino Hero and it has a rhino symbol on it. When that card is played, the next player must put up the walls as normal but — before placing their roof card — they must pick up Rhino Hero from wherever he is and place him on that rhino icon.

Now, Rhino Hero is a small wooden figure of a rhinoceros wearing a cape and so can easily destabilise a structure that’s already teetering in all likelihood. It gets better, though. The first time a rhino card is played, you take Rhino Hero from the table and place him. Every subsequent time, you’ve got to first remove Rhino Hero from wherever he is in the tower and then place him on a higher floor; which is exactly as precarious as it sounds.

For sheer hilarity, few games can match Rhino Hero. You’re building a common tower, which adds a somewhat cooperative feeling, but the roof cards bring back that competitive edge. Above all, people don’t want to have the tower fall on their turn — because that immediately disqualifies them from winning—  so it becomes a laugh-out-loud game of hot potato where a player places their roof card and jumps back yelling ‘Your turn now!’ as quickly as possible. 

To show just how funny this game can be, there was one instance when the tower had reached an unprecedented height but was starting to wobble. The player whose turn it was managed to place his roof card successfully, and then sighed in relief — which caused the tower to collapse. The laughter went on for minutes and, to this day, we haven’t let him forget about this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp