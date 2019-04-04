Beyond labels and laments

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Her character is no body’s business but herself. She alone is responsible for what it stands for and what it fails to stand up against. When the voice of the moral police gets too loud, it perturbs thespian Priyanka Sharma, who then gets out a pen and paper and begins to scribble furiously. From this utterly illegible dash off emerges a semblance of sense, though understandable only to Sharma. Soon she makes these thoughts thoroughly lucid through her dramatic presentations that refuse to beat around the bush. Getting straight to the point with her new play called Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai, Sharma calls out the hypocritical Indian society that unabashedly labels and compartmentalises women based on their conduct.

The play follows a simple story that exposes double standard rampant in a man-woman dynamic. Sonam the protagonist sips coffee at a coffee shop on a rainy day when a man approaches her. She resists talking to him at first but finally relents. After a long conversation, he hands out a sari to her as a proposal. Confused, Sonam refuses to accept it. However, upon insistence, she accepts it making sure to tell him that her accepting it doesn’t show her approval.

When at last, Sonam has a change of heart and returns the sari, the man gets verbally abusive. Suddenly she is a betrayer. “Why can’t men take no for an answer without feeling the need to defame a girl? Why cannot her choice be respected without her ‘refusal’ being loathed,” says Sharma.

Being shown as part of the Dreaming Stage’s Dream on Theatre Festival, the play conjures one to reflect on the prejudices and intolerances that are imposed on women. That 21st century will be the century of girls and women has already been declared by UN Women Executive Director Michelle Bachelet. It’s now for us to build responsible mindsets that extend love, not labels.

Theatre festival

Being shown as part of the Dreaming Stage’s Dream on Theatre Festival, the play conjures one to reflect on the prejudices and intolerances that are imposed on women.

The festival brings plays including Ashadh Ka Ek Din, Sweet Suite, Wo Afsaana and Tranzistor Untuned. April 5-7, LTG Auditorium, Mandi House.Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai will be shown on April 6, at

5 pm.