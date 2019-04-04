Congress follows double standards on statehood: Gopal Rai to Rahul

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday wrote to Congress national president Rahul Gandhi claiming that the party had ‘double standards’ on the issue of statehood, a day after the latter released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “I request you to reconsider the stand taken by your party in the manifesto regarding Delhi and support the demand for full statehood, which will allow the people of Delhi to lead their lives with dignity,” wrote AAP’s Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai.

In its poll manifesto, the Congress has assured full statehood to Puducherry while in the case of Delhi, it has promised to amend several laws and procedures to ensure more exclusion of the government.

Full statehood has been the AAP’s major plank for the upcoming elections. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers have aggressively campaigned for the issue so far.

The letter also holds significance as the AAP is said to be looking for an alliance with the Congress in Delhi in order to combat the Bharatiya Janata Party. While negotiations for the tie-up are said to be ongoing, major leaders of both parties have maintained that all possibility of an alliance

is exhausted.

“In the topic titled — Federalism and Centre State Relations, your party has promised full statehood for Puducherry. For Delhi, however, your manifesto states ‘Congress promises to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991 to make it clear that the Lieutenant Governor shall act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers except in matters concerning the three reserved subjects…,” said Rai’s letter.

Rai reminded the Congress president of his party’s promise of fighting for statehood. “This is factually incorrect. These four lines do not convey anything. Firstly, aid and advice has nothing to do with the GNCTD Act, and it is extremely disappointing that after having promised statehood for Delhi for decades, your party has now gone back on its promise,” the letter added.

Rai questioned the party further, saying the manifesto of the Congress party says if it comes to power at the Centre, it will fulfill the demand of full state to Puducherry, another Union Territories. “So why has the stand of the party changed when it comes to Delhi?” he asserted.